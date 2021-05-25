UPDATE: Amber alert for Fairmont 3-year-old canceled

Local News

by: 13 News Team

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26th): This Amber Alert has been canceled, according to the West Virginia State Police.

FAIRMONT, WV (WOWK)- Fairmont Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3 year old girl.

Police say Emmalina Hinerman was abducted by her grandmother, 46 year old Rose Glaspell from a home on Dixie Avenue in Fairmont earlier today.

Police do not have a description of a vehicle and say their direction of travel is unknown. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information develops.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS