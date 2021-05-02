Amber Alert issued in Virginia after 2-year-old abducted

GILES COUNTY, VA (WOWK) – An Amber Alert has been issued after a 2-year-old was abducted Sunday.

According to the Giles County Sheriff deputies, 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout was taken from the nursery at Riverview Church in Ripplemead, Virginia, just a few miles from the West Virginia border.

The woman left with Noah in a dark colored van or SUV.

Noah has a red mark on the back of his neck and was last scene wearing a gray t-shirt and a bright orange jacket.

If you see the missing child, call 9-1-1. For information on the case, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.