UPDATE (Nov. 2, 2022, 1:55 p.m.): The Kanawha County Ambulance and FedEx truck that crashed on Vorpe Road have now left the scene around 1:50 p.m.

(WOWK 13 News file/Photographer Michael Magee)

The accident was minor.

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an accident involving a Kanawha County Ambulance and a FedEx delivery truck in the 2400 block of Vorpe Road in Tornado, West Virginia. The call came into dispatch on Wednesday around 12:40 p.m.

Metro confirmed the ambulance belongs to Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA).

Dispatchers say the accident was minor, and there are no injuries or road closures. No other vehicles were involved.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and KCEAA responded to the scene.

This is the second emergency vehicle to crash in the area in the past two days. On Monday, a Hurricane Fire Department fire truck was in an accident in neighboring Putnam County.

13 News has a crew headed to the scene.