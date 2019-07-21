Ambulance rolls over in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Two people were taken to the hospital but have since been released after an ambulance rolled over in Mason County.

The accident took place early Sunday afternoon near the Clifton area on Route 62.

According to the Mason County Emergency Director, the ambulance was returning from a call when the rollover occurred.

There were no patients on board the ambulance, and the two occupants were taken to the hospital as a precaution but have since been released.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Heavy thunderstorms were in the area at the time of the crash and are believed to possibly have been the cause.