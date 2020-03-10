American Airlines cancels Yeager to Chicago flight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – American Airlines (SkyWest) is canceling its flight from Charleston to Chicago, according to Yeager Airport Public Affairs Manager Chris Williams.

Officials with Yeager Airport say the flight was canceled because it was not being used enough to make it a worthwhile pursuit moving forward. It wasn’t necessarily intended to be permanent but the airport says it was more of an experiment to see if the flight would make sense in this area.

Yeager Airport tells 13 News it will still have several flights to Chicago from United.

