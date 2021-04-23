Countdown to Tax Day
American Airlines set to resume Philadelphia-West Virginia service

by: The Charleston Gazette-Mail

FILE- This Dec. 19, 2017, file photo shows the American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Airline stocks rose Monday, March 8, 2021 spurred by signs that vaccine rollouts could set up a rebound in travel later this year. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — All nonstop flights that were suspended last year in Charleston, West Virginia, will be fully restored after American Airlines announced the resumption of service to Philadelphia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that service between Charleston’s Yeager Airport and Philadelphia International Airport will resume on June 3. American Airlines restored its nonstop daily service in February between Yeager and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Spirit Airlines is set to resume a seasonal schedule of twice-weekly nonstop flights between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on May 6. Those flights will operate through Labor Day weekend.

