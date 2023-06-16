HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The American Countess Riverboat stopped by in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday.

The sternwheeler makes several trips throughout the year, and Huntington is one of the Countess’ traditional stopping posts in West Virginia. The boat docked in the city again on Friday, June 16, 2023.

During the stop people aboard the ship got the chance to hop off and walk around the historic City of Huntington, taking in the sites, shops and attractions.

“It’s always great to be able to show off our city,” said Tyson Compton with the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We’re hoping that these folks will go back to their homes, tell their friends and family about us, they’ll com and visit. But also while they’re here, they’re spending money, doing a lot of shopping.”

The American Countess will return to Huntington Friday, Aug. 18. To learn more about the schedule for the Countess and the rest of American Queen Voyages’ ships as well as voyage information, visit the company’s website.