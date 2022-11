CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) and Kanawha City Lowes are teaming up to give free flags to veterans for Veterans Day.

Each flag will have a handwritten “Thank You” card attached by students from Chamberlain and Kanawha City elementary schools.

Starting Wednesday, the flags can be picked up at the Customer Service desk at Lowes, located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave., SE. The flags will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day until Friday, or until inventory runs out.