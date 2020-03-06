American Heart Association reveals “the ugly truth about vaping”

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today the American Heart Association gathered parents and teens in South Charleston to educate them on their new campaign — which had nothing do with heart disease, but instead what they call “the ugly truth about vaping.”

TheAHA says that 1 in 4 high school students reported using an e-cigarette in the past month, and every day –over 3,500 youths try vaping for the first time, making e-cigs a dangerous epidemic for our children.

I’ve just become so sick of it, there were sometimes when we would go to the bathroom and all the stalls would be full because people were just juul’ing, and we couldn’t even use the bathroom.” Zoya Khalid, George Washington High School Senior

Also, the panel discussed how students are hiding them in plain sight .. we have more information on the dangers of vaping .. and the Surgeon General’s latest recommendation for parents.