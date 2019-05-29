American Red Cross experiencing critical blood shortage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Only three out of 100 people donate blood in the United States and every year fewer and fewer new blood donors step up. But according to the American Red Cross every 2 seconds there is someone in the United States needing blood. Right now the American Red Cross is reporting a critical shortage of Type O blood.

Blood donations are down nationally because this time of year many potential donors are on vacation. Often times schools are hosts of blood drives so when classes are over for the year it can create challenges. The consequences can be very serious for people in an emergency or even for routine procedures.

“When there is a shortage of blood on the shelves those scheduled surgeries often times have to be canceled or rescheduled,” said Erica Mani, a Regional Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross. “It really is something that is affecting everybody in our area when we have a critical blood shortage like this.”

On average, it takes about one hour to donate. That includes signing in, screening and donating. Donors can help the process move faster by pre-registering through RapidPass.

For information on blood drives happening in your area click here.

There is also an app that can help donors see where their blood donation ended up.

