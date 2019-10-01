American Red Cross West Virginia Region hiring AmeriCorp Vista members to help with disaster response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Whether they go to natural disasters or house fires the American Red Cross sends teams out in the community to help people in their time of need.

Right now there are eight positions available throughout West Virginia for Disaster Volunteer Coordinators.

The American Red Cross in West Virginia is launching a new project aimed at recruiting more volunteers to help with their overall response to disasters by building their Disaster Action Teams.

“We are trying to recruit right now and hoping to get people in and they will be starting within the next month,” explained Kellie Aikman, Regional Volunteer Services Coordinator. “The Americorp Vista Program sponsors volunteers to go into the community and work within certain focus areas, our focus area is disasters.” The individuals hired for the volunteer positions will help to recruit, train and retain volunteers and help to build new connections in the community. The positions will include a living allowance and an education award at the end of the year of service.

Leaders at the Red Cross are hoping the work those volunteers do will benefit the community for years to come.

“We are really excited to get the VISTA program,” Aikman said. “We know that building our capacity of volunteers is essential to fulfilling our mission.” The position will run from Fall 2019 to Fall 2020. For information on the qualifications, responsibilities and how to apply click here.