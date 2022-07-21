CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The CEO of the American Red Cross’ West Virginia region says they are grateful that Discovery is partnering with the American Red Cross to help prevent a summer blood shortage.

“We need blood, and we are grateful that Discovery gives us this opportunity, particularly during the summer months because this is the time of year where we always have a hard time getting the amount of blood that we need,” says the CEO of the American Red Cross West Virginia Region, Erica Mani.

Throughout the rest of July, anyone who gives blood will automatically be entered to win a “Shark Week” merchandise package.

Some prizes include t-shirts, a bicycle, a grill and other summer outdoor gear.

Those who give through this weekend will receive an exclusive “Shark Week” t-shirt.

For more information on how to donate during Shark Week, visit their website or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

The Discovery Channel is gearing up for a week’s worth of shark-themed programming, like “Impractical Jokers Shark Week Spectacular” and “Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas.” Programming starts on July 24, with other programs being exclusive to their streaming service, Discovery+.