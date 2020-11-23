Amid pandemic, churches continue to give during Holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Amidst a pandemic, some churches like Berea Seventh Day Adventist in South Charleston feel it’s important for them to keep giving at this time.

“People are going through so much during this pandemic, there’s so much separation, that it does us good to see that the church can still give a little back and reach out and tell people ‘God loves you, and we do too,'” said Kaussandra Willis, the director of the youth ministry.

Even though their doors have remained closed since March due to COVID-19, the church is still conducting services via Zoom.

On Sunday they welcomed community members in-person to receive Thanksgiving baskets.

The church had enough to prepare for 30 baskets.



“We don’t take for granted that we’re going to go out there and feed the whole world, we gotta protect ourselves as well as the people, so we’re doing things cautiously,” said Pastor Derrick Thomas.

Their main volunteers were children from the church’s youth ministry.

“We want our children to know that even in tough times…we can still give,” said Willis.

