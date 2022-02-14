CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Have you ever wanted to be in the Guinness Book of World Records? Celtic Calling, as a part of the Celtic Calling Gathering, is having people gather to attempt to beat the world record for the “largest group of people wearing unicorn horns.”

The event, which takes place from March 1 to March 6, is called a “celebration of Celtic arts, culture and traditions,” according to the Celtic Calling website.

The “Largest Gathering of People Wearing Unicorn Horns” will take place at Davis Park on Mar. 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. To be included, you must register on Eventbrite before attending due to social distancing and to help get an accurate count. For more rules, they are posted on their website. If you wish to attend, click here.

Fliers for Celtic Calling (Photo Courtesy: WV Celtic Calling)

Their website says the list of events is not complete yet, but some of the events include:

A showing of “Red Moon Tide” at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema on Mar. 3 at 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Mar. 4 at 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Mar. 5 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A “Celtic shindig” and “music session” will be at Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille from 10 p.m. to midnight on Mar. 5 and Mar. 6.

A play of St. Davids Day Celebration on Mar. 1, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Books and Brews

Music from The Company Stores, Autumn Equinox and “special guests” on Mar. 4 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

5K Kilt Run and 2K Walk on Mar. 5 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Spring Hill Cemetery

The Celtic Calling Parade will be on Capitol Street on Mar. 5 from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Music from Ireland’s Teada, presented by FOOTMAD, will be at the Resurrection Church from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The rest of the events and more information will be posted on their website or on their Facebook page.