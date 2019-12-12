Andrew Jackson Middle School has their own version of “Secret Santa”

NITRO, W.Va. (WOWK) — Secret Santa, it’s one of those traditional Christmas games where you exchange names, and buy a gift for someone without them knowing. But these middle schoolers at Andrew Jackson Middle School aren’t getting gifts in return. They are selecting gifts for people their own age who are less fortunate.

It’s been amazing, it just warms my heart that I know that this is going to a kid who really needs it, and especially knowing that it could be someone from my school, it just really makes me feel good about myself.” Sophie Elkins, Andrew Jackson Middle School 8th Grader

These students are apart of a leadership club at their middle school. They raised $8,000 for their 9th annual “Turkey Trot” this past Thanksgiving. When the teachers asked them what they wanted to do with the money, they came up with their own version of “Secret Santa.”

25 students were chosen to pick out items for 25 children receiving the gifts this holiday. They had a $150 dollar limit and got things the children needed, like body wash, sock, and pillows. But they also got to choose stuff the children wanted, like footballs, board games, and craft kits.

You hear the saying ‘it’s better to give than to receive’, but they’re actually learning that it can be nice to give. People hear that and think “no, we want everything,” but when you’re actually involved in an event like this, where we’re helping kids who aren’t as fortunate as them, and they get excitement out of that, it’s awesome.” David Rucker, Andrew Jackson Middle School Teacher

Christmas is the season of giving, and as these children experience – giving has no age limit – especially for those less fortunate than themselves.

