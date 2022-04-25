KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—An alert from the school says that Anne Bailey Elementary students will have non-traditional learning instead of being in class.

The school closure begins on Tuesday, April 26, and Kanawha County Schools say it will remain closed until further notice.

They say that an air quality report came back on Monday showing mold in the building. As a precaution, they believe it is best for students to learn from home for the time being.

Kanawha County Schools say that if your student brought home their iPad on Monday, they can simply log into Schoology on Tuesday to receive instructions from their teachers. If they did not bring their iPad home, there will be staff available at the school between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to help parents retrieve their student’s device or other belongings.

Those who do not have internet at home or need assistance with Schoology sign-in or another technology issue, are asked to contact DCS’s Technology Department at 304-348-6116 or email techdept@mail.kana.k12.wv.us. They say email is preferred if possible.