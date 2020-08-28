Anniversary football game postponed indefinitely

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Six months ago, the Thundering Herd announced a game would be played in honor of the Marshall plane crash that took 75 lives, 50 years ago.

Now, six months and a pandemic later, the plans have changed.

“Since then, the game has been moved three times,” said Jason Corriher, assistant athletic director of media relations.

This anniversary game was originally scheduled for August 29th at East Carolina University.

The Herd was scheduled to play ECU in the same place, against the same team… that they played 50 years ago before the Marshall plane crash, to honor those lives lost.

But COVID-19 had other plans.

“Everyone is struggling with the pandemic but North Carolina has had some significant issues,” said Corriher. “So they contacted us and said we just can’t play the game September 12th.”

This comes as a disappointment to those in the community; “I think it sucks,” said Marie Dickey, someone who lives in Huntington. “We’re in a sad situation.”

Students who go to Marshall; “I figured it was probably going to get postponed, but with everything going on it’s just really hard to tell,” said Dominic Allen, a student at Marshall University.

And of course, the players.

“You never know with covid goin on. Just keep going forward. Whatever happens, happens,” said Alex Salguero, a redshirt senior for the Thundering Herd.

“Hopefully, we can move the game again and get a chance to play because it does mean a lot,” said Koby Cumberlander, a redshirt junior for the Thundering Herd.

As of right now, the game has been postponed indefinitely.

“Right now, there aren’t a lot of options to be honest with you between the scheduled games we have, and the scheduled games East Carolina has, but this game is too important to not give it your all and try to play the game,” said Corriher.

But even though this game is up in the air, there is still some good news for Marshall fans.

The university has announced they will allow fans in the stands for the 2020 season.

“That was something that was important to us, and important to our fans so they could see Marshall football this season,” said Corriher.

