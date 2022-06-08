CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The annual Downtown Open putt-putt event returns to Charleston for Summer 2022. On June 27, the pop-up course will feature 26 holes sponsored and customized by local businesses and organizations.

The course will be along the sidewalks of Capitol Street and Hale Street in Charleston. The event will coincide with FestivALL.

The course is free for the public. Putters, balls, scorecards and maps will be available at Taylor Books, Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille, Art Emporium and Tony the Tailor.

To view a digital map of the putt-putt course, click here.