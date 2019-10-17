Annual Capital City Pumpkin Drop held at Appalachian Power Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Students from 44 schools representing 15 counties will participate in the 20th Annual Capital City Pumpkin Drop on Thursday, October 17, 2019. The fun-filled day of competition and activities hosted by BridgeValley Community and Technical College will pit elementary, middle and high school students across West Virginia against each other to see whose pumpkin will survive.
Students will follow a set of design criteria to create a secure case to house their pumpkin using math and science. Their container will then be dropped from a designated height and judged by a team of BridgeValley staff and students who will assess the state of the pumpkin, as well as how close it landed to the target.
The following schools have registered:
- Ansted Elementary – Fayette
- Bridge Elementary – Kanawha
- Cabell County Career Center – Cabell
- Calhoun Middlen – Calhoun
- Calhoun Gilmer Career CenterCalhoun – Gilmer
- Chapmanville Middle – Logan
- Chapmanville Regional High – Logan
- Clay County Middle Gifted – Clay
- Clay County Middle – Clay
- Clay County High – Clay
- Clendenin Elementary – Kanawha
- Dunbar Middle – Kanawha
- East Fairmont Middle – Marion
- East Fairmont High (STEM) – Marion
- Eastern Greenbrier Middle – Greenbrier
- Elk Center Elementary – Kanawha
- Fayetteville PK-8Fayette
- George Washington High – Putnam
- Greenbrier East High – Greenbrier
- Hannan Junior Senior High – Mason
- Hayes Middle – Kanawha
- Huntington MiddleCabell – Wayne
- Justice Elementary – Logan
- John Adams Middle – Kanawha
- Leon Elementary – Mason
- Logan Middle – Logan
- Logan High – Logan
- Mason County Career Center – Mason
- McKinley Middle – Kanawha
- Midland Trail Elementary – Kanawha
- Meadow Bridge – Fayette
- Nitro High – Kanawha
- Point Pleasant Jr. High – Mason
- Point Pleasant High – Mason
- Riverside High – Kanawha
- Sherman High – Boone
- Sissonville Middle – Kanawha
- Spencer Middle – Roane
- Tug Valley High – Mingo
- Van High – Boone
- Van Middle – Boone
- Walton Elementary Middle – Roane
- Weberwood Elementary – Kanawha
- Western Greenbrier Middle – Greenbrier
- Williamson PK-8 – Mingo
This event is free, open to the public and will be held regardless of weather.