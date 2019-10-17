Annual Capital City Pumpkin Drop held at Appalachian Power Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Students from 44 schools representing 15 counties will participate in the 20th Annual Capital City Pumpkin Drop on Thursday, October 17, 2019. The fun-filled day of competition and activities hosted by BridgeValley Community and Technical College will pit elementary, middle and high school students across West Virginia against each other to see whose pumpkin will survive.

Students will follow a set of design criteria to create a secure case to house their pumpkin using math and science. Their container will then be dropped from a designated height and judged by a team of BridgeValley staff and students who will assess the state of the pumpkin, as well as how close it landed to the target.

The following schools have registered:

Ansted Elementary – Fayette

Bridge Elementary – Kanawha

Cabell County Career Center – Cabell

Calhoun Middlen – Calhoun

Calhoun Gilmer Career CenterCalhoun – Gilmer

Chapmanville Middle – Logan

Chapmanville Regional High – Logan

Clay County Middle Gifted – Clay

Clay County Middle – Clay

Clay County High – Clay

Clendenin Elementary – Kanawha

Dunbar Middle – Kanawha

East Fairmont Middle – Marion

East Fairmont High (STEM) – Marion

Eastern Greenbrier Middle – Greenbrier

Elk Center Elementary – Kanawha

Fayetteville PK-8Fayette

George Washington High – Putnam

Greenbrier East High – Greenbrier

Hannan Junior Senior High – Mason

Hayes Middle – Kanawha

Huntington MiddleCabell – Wayne

Justice Elementary – Logan

John Adams Middle – Kanawha

Leon Elementary – Mason

Logan Middle – Logan

Logan High – Logan

Mason County Career Center – Mason

McKinley Middle – Kanawha

Midland Trail Elementary – Kanawha

Meadow Bridge – Fayette

Nitro High – Kanawha

Point Pleasant Jr. High – Mason

Point Pleasant High – Mason

Riverside High – Kanawha

Sherman High – Boone

Sissonville Middle – Kanawha

Spencer Middle – Roane

Tug Valley High – Mingo

Van High – Boone

Van Middle – Boone

Walton Elementary Middle – Roane

Weberwood Elementary – Kanawha

Western Greenbrier Middle – Greenbrier

Williamson PK-8 – Mingo

This event is free, open to the public and will be held regardless of weather.