Annual festival gets people into holiday spirit

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — Some Christmas cheer is arriving to the Tri-State on Friday, November 22, when the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland kicks off the 35th Annual ‘Festival of Trees and Trains.’ The festival entails lights, trains, Christmas trees, and a little holiday cheer. “It is the kickoff to the holiday season,” said Tamme Grubb, Lead Chair of the festival.

3,100 students got a first look inside. An experience new to Kacee Buckner, the spirit of Christmas clear in her eyes.

“I love it, I mean I love Christmas, I love Christmas trees,” said the Lewis County High School Senior. “It’s just so crazy how you can make something that you use for Christmas, and throw random stuff on it, but still [make it] Christmas-y.”

Her favorite tree? The one with the snow. She says it was something about the way that it glowed. “It just [gave] it that extra ‘wow’ effect,” Buckner.

The ‘Festival of Trees and Trains’ features more than 150 Christmas trees, most of which you can bid on.

Grubb says the festival draws 16,000 people a year, all of whom are excited to spread some Christmas cheer.

“If you’ve not been here before, you don’t know what you’re missing and you need to come,” said Grubb. “It’s really that simple.”

‘The Festival of Trees and Trains’ runs from Friday, November 21 through Sunday, December 1. Tickets are $6.50 for adults and $5.50 for kids and senior citizens.

Below is the schedule: