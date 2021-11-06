Annual ‘Holiday Market’ returns to in-person this year

WURTLAND, KY (WOWK) – The weather stayed sunny Saturday afternoon for Wurtland, Kentucky’s Sixth Annual Holiday Market.
This event features local artisans gathered outside of the historic McConnell house. From homemade crafts to edible treats, this market catered to those who may be looking for unique gifts for the holidays.
Last year, the pandemic moved the market to a virtual setting, but the organizers say they are glad to get back in person.
We had to do that for a while and it worked the best it could, but we’re thrilled this year to be able to interact and be with people.Anne Stephens, Fine Arts and Community Development Extension Agent
The event went from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and the extension office is hoping to have more in-person events in the near future.
