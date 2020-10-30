Annual ‘Judgement House’ goes virtual due to pandemic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For many, Halloween is all about dressing up, carving pumpkins, and going trick-or-treating. One of the most popular Halloween attractions is visiting haunted houses.

However, some families choose to go a different route.

The “Judgement House” hosted by the Christ Temple Church in Huntington, West Virginia offers an alternative option to the usual thrills and scares that other haunted houses offer.

The annual event is still designed to scare visitors, but also to bring awareness.

It’s a bit more about awareness and we want people not just to be scared, but more aware of who they are and what life is all about. Chuck Lawrence, pastor at Christ Temple Church

The walkthrough drama-style experience allows individuals to witness simulated real-life events where decisions can either mean reward or consequences.

Lawrence says this year’s event had to undergo significant changes due to the pandemic. Instead of doing the traditional walkthrough, the church used archived footage of previous years with narration throughout so viewers can watch from the comfort of their own home.



The virtual “Judgement House” event is free to the public online through Facebook and YouTube. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

In years past, the event lasted for a whole week and brought in more than 4,000 visitors. But this year, it’s been shortened to three separate online live streams leading up to Halloween night.

Before the announcement of the changes, Lawrence says the community expressed their concerns on whether the event would happen or not.

We heard over and over again; people would call our church asking ‘How are you doing the Judgement House this year?’ they want to be the first to know if we were having a limited amount (of visitors), they wanted to make sure they were one of those. Chuck Lawrence, pastor at Christ Temple Church

On their first night, more than four-hundred viewers watched from their homes, showing their support through comments and shares.

Lawrence says the church is already preparing plans for next year in hopes they will be able to see visitors in-person. For more information on upcoming events, click here.

