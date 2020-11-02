Annual Ritter Park Rose Garden rose clippings giveaway in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of year to start cutting those rose bushes back in preparation for colder weather.

The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District officials held its annual Ritter Park Rose Garden Rose Clippings Giveaway.

Many people came by to get clippings of the many different varieties of roses in the garden to start growing at their own homes so that they can enjoy the beauty and fragrances at home, a tradition that’s been happening for many years.

