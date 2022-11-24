HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A local tradition is returning to the Tri-State! The Huntington Turkey Trot is back for its 16th year and has returned to an in-person event at Ritter Park!

The annual 5K run/walk began at 9 a.m. this morning, Nov. 24, 2022, for a good cause. The proceeds from the event help to support Little Victories Animal Rescue Group.

The event is also a great way for families, friends, neighbors and their pets to get out and enjoy some fresh air before the big Thanksgiving feast while helping local, adoptable animals.

“It’s real exciting,” says Stephanie Howell of Little Victories. “Not only do they come out and support us through the fundraiser, but they also bring dog food, cleaning supplies, pill pockets, things like that. So that makes it great that those are the things we don’t have to use the money to pay for.”

Community members bring their pets out to the annual Turkey Trot in Huntington on Thanksgiving to raise funds for Little Victories Animal Rescue. Nov. 24, 2022 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Christopher Holtzapfel)

Little Victories said they had to cancel several major fundraisers during the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused some struggles providing shelter and vet care to the ever-growing number of homeless pets in need of forever families.

“Any donation that we get is greatly appreciated and beneficial to us, but the Turkey Trot brings in thousands and thousands of dollars that help us with our mission,” Howell said.

Little Victories announced on their Facebook page they will also be raising funds to help care for the animals in their care on Giving Tuesday.