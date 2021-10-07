Annual West Virginia Pumpkin Festival back in action

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The annual West Virginia Pumpkin Festival is a long-standing tradition in the Tri-State area and draws in more than 40,000 people each year.

Community members and organizers are eager to be back after last year’s festivities were canceled due to the pandemic.

“We were lost puppies last year,” said vice president for the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, Mark Cooper. “We just sat around and looked at each other on pumpkin weekend and said where’s our people? This year our theme is ‘We are Back.'”

This year they are back and better than ever, with all sorts of local vendors. arts and crafts, live music. There’s also the record-breaking pumpkins and of course, all things pumpkin flavored.

“Everybody wants the pumpkin ice cream,” said Cooper. “We have pumpkin fudge, pumpkin pie, pumpkin cake, pumpkin rolls and pumpkin butter. I think there is even some pumpkin salsa somewhere”

However, the festival isn’t just fun and games, Future Farmers of America members said it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to make it happen.

“We have been working tirelessly for months preparing,” said Lincoln County FFA president, Elija Beaver. “It’s just awesome that we are able to actually come together as a group. “Being able to bring it and sell it and get to talk to people and hear their stories, while showing them something we’ve actually been able to create and make from scratch.”

Local vendors are also thrilled to be able to show off their hard work and make a few sales.

“If you never sell them, you never get any better,” said local craftsmen Mark Wheatley. “I take them all out to sales, and it really puts a smile on people’s face to get them, especially when the babies hug it.”

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!