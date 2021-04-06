Anonymous donor dumps crate full of over 40 cats and kittens at local animal rescue

ONA, WV (WOWK) — A local animal rescue is overwhelmed by a large surprise donation found on their property early Tuesday morning.

A local animal rescue made a shocking discovery this morning… full story coming up tonight at 5 on @WOWK13News 🐈🐈🐈 pic.twitter.com/aPZyoDBTTW — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) April 6, 2021

Staff at Little Victories Animal Shelter say it is the largest drop-off of cats and kittens to the facility they had ever seen.

Now, they are urging people to remember to spay and neuter their pets to avoid these kind of sad situations.

“We’re literally just a few hours into this crisis, I’m not sure exactly how we’re gonna handle it, what we’re gonna do with all of them,” says Little Victories Animal Rescue Executive Director Stephanie Howell, “this morning, our site manager Josh Morrison showed up here at the farm and there was a crate that was holding 44 cats and kittens. In just one crate.”

It was a discovery which sent the animal rescue into crisis mode.



More than 40 cats and kittens were found in a single crate on the Little Victories Animal Rescue property. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“When we get an influx like this, it’s devastating. I mean, we don’t have the facility. We typically have 35 cats at the farm, and they just brought in 44,” Howell says.

Housing these litters isn’t the only issue, either:

“We don’t have the medical supplies to help them in the way that we can. Even with the litter and all the cat food that we have, it’s still gonna be rough,” says Ben Miller, an assistant manager at the animal rescue.

Staff at the rescue explain: this situation demonstrates how crucial it is for people to spay and neuter their pets.

“A cat can have anywhere from one to eight kittens at a time and once they’re about four months old they can start having babies and it’s not unusual if cats are not taken care of that they can have a couple litters in a year. The reason this happens is because people don’t spay and neuter. I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to spay and neuter your pets,” Howell says.

Now, the facility faces the uphill battle of taming the situation.

“Little Victories is a no kill rescue so we will not euthanize them. We will do everything medically possibly needed for them so we’re looking at probably about an unexpected 25 thousand dollar expense with this many pets,” Howell says.

Little Victories Animal Rescue is looking for volunteers to help with the animals, and staff say any donations are appreciated.

For more information on how to get involved or donate, visit their website here.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news