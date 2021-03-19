Another miscount on COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “I am really, really, really upset,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

A visibly angry Governor Jim Justice announced today that another 20 people died of COVID-19 in West Virginia, but their deaths were not properly reported to or by the state. That now brings the total of miscounted deaths to 185.

The first group of miscounted deaths last week prompted an inquiry, this time Governor Justice has ordered a formal investigation, and says there could be disciplinary action for some:

“If it’s in my house, the DHHR, it will not be a good day. If it’s with our nursing homes or our hospitals or wherever it may be, we got to do better,” said Gov. Justice.

Hospital officials blame the miscounts on paperwork errors and that filling out death certificates is time consuming for their staff. Meanwhile, there was a bit of good news today. More than 38-thousand school employees in the state have been fully vaccinated.

“And that means everybody who was asked. If you’re a teacher, a service personnel, a substitute teacher, a coach in the public schools and the private schools. If you asked and wanted a vaccine we got it to you,” said Clayton Burch, WV Superintendent of Schools.

This comes the same day the C-D-C changed it’s school guidelines to require desks be just three feet apart rather than the initial six.

The Governor also announced there would be a tax break for the unemployed. They will not give to pay state income tax on there first 10-thousand 200-dollars in unemployment checks.