Another Ohio corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections says another Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF) employee has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of employees testing positive to four.

The latest case was reported Sunday, June 28, 2020.

According to the Scioto County Emergency Management Agency, 13 SOCF inmates are currently in quarantine while another inmate is awaiting test results.

Scioto County EMA reported the first employee to test positive for the coronavirus back in June.

