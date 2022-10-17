HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For the 19th year, people lined 5th Avenue in Huntington to rally against abortion.

There were signs made, people set out chairs, and participants even brought umbrellas to endure the rain.

Cathy Weiss has been behind this event for years now and she says her goal every year is to educate the people.

“I’m 77 years old and as you get older – even when you’re in your 40s – you think of different things that you did and you wonder, ‘why in the world did I do that?’ I’ve heard women that are in their 80s say they still count how old that baby would be if the baby had lived,” explained Weiss.

Kenneth Napire, a rally participant, was at the event handing out informational flyers and he says this is an issue that affects everyone.

“My concern is over some women that has this done, that’s a lot of mental damage and we’re just unlearned. This has got to stop. Some people call Hitler a devil, but do your math and find out how many he killed and how many we killed,” Napire said.

This rally comes just days after leaders of West Virginia’s Democratic Party urged voters to turn to the polls following the state’s abortion ban.

The ban was signed by Governor Justice in mid-September.

And right now, a reversal for that ban does not seem possible with republicans holding the advantage in the state senate at 23-11 and in the state house at 78-22.