HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Antwon Starkey has been sentenced to 50 years behind bars for the shooting death of KaFredrick McEachin.

This incident happened in December 2017 at the Marathon gas station on Charleston Avenue in Huntington.

Security video from the incident shows a man, whom prosecutors alleged was Starkey, firing a gun inside a Marathon gas station in Huntington. The video does not show McEachin getting hit outside of the frame.

During his sentencing, Starkey was sentenced to 40 years for one count of murder, five years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, plus a five-year enhancement for recidivism. Recidivism is for repeat offenders. The sentence will be served consecutively.