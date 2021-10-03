Apartment building fire leaves families without a home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – About midnight on Sunday, residents of a 12th street apartment building in the Altizer community were warned by neighbors after they noticed a fire on the first floor.

One of the building’s residents Michelle Byars says in just minutes it quickly got out of hand.

It was in one room when we noticed the fire and by the time that I got out to the road and everybody got out of the apartment building it was engulfed. Michelle Byars



The aftermath of the apartment building fire. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

All of the residents inside the building were able to get out safely. Byars says she was planning on moving from one unit to another the next day, but, unfortunately, everything inside is gone.

Several neighbors in the area say they’ve never seen anything like this. Some, even though they were a good distance away, say they were still scared for their own lives.

With the transformer being so close… my children, I wanted them to be safe inside, to stay down even though everybody was out here. Charlene Nichols, neighbor

This is a pic of the building that caught fire in Altizer around midnight. 📸Courtesy of Vanessa Butcher

Everyone inside was able to get out in time, but the building's residents say they lost everything…



More later tonight on @WOWK13News.

Power in the area was shut off for a few hours as crews worked to control the flames. Byars says even though she lost all of her belongings, she’s glad she still has the people who mean the most to her.

The red cross is assisting the families affected and is making living arrangements during this tough time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

