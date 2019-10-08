Apartment fire leaves one dead in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – An apartment fire leaves one person dead and two injured in Charleston. Firefighters responded to the fire at Charleston Arbors Apartment Complex around 9 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019.

The person was transported to the hospital where they later died. Two others were treated by EMS on scene.

The fire began in the apartment of the deceased victim located on the first floor, with smoke rising to the second floor. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories