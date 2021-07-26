Appalachia Service Project volunteer continues to give back after 23 years

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Paul Dickover has volunteered with the Appalachia Service Project for 23 years. The Maryland native isn’t too familiar with the Charleston area, but his work brought him to St. Albans.

“To come here it’s not about the work,” he said. “It’s about being able to form a relationship with the people we do serve.”

Dickover and other volunteers are installing a new roof, putting up new siding and building a new room for a homeowner in need. He believes along with ASP, he can make a difference to other communities outside of his own.

“It’s great that ASP is coming into an urban setting and being able to serve and help those in this area that are in need and it’s incredible,” he said.

ASP Kanawha County Center Director Emma Stowe says volunteers like Dickover help make a difference in the Charleston area.

“He does really good construction and is certainly putting in the work leading his group well,” she said. “Our volunteers have loved getting to know the area, getting to know Charleston and Kanawha County and we certainly have loved the partnerships that we have been able to build with Charleston and Kanawha County.”

Dickover believes it’s his calling to help others and it’s the relationships he builds with them that last a lifetime.

“We’re there with them daily,” he said. “We’re there having lunch with them, we’re there sharing our lives with them and their lives with us. We find out about them and they find out about us and it’s just a beautiful, it’s a relationship ministry with building on the side.”

ASP serves West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee. According to their website, more than 15,000 volunteers serve with ASP each year.