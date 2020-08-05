Appalachian Power assisting storm-damaged areas

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK, AP) – Appalachian Power Company is sending help to areas with storm damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Officials with the company says 275 employees and contractors left this morning to assist in Exelon, Deleware and parts of New Jersey.

The group includes 45 Appalachian Power employees, 130 line contractors and 100 tree contractors.

Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain Tuesday along the U.S. East Coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it caused floods and fires displacing dozens of people. At least four people were killed in the storms.

After making landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm, according to an official with the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the storm had still sustained top winds of 65 mph (105 kph), more than 18 hours after coming ashore.

