Appalachian Power: Planned upgrades to power grid in Huntington will reduce likelihood of outages

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Appalachian Power is saying they have plans to upgrade the electric transmission system in the Huntington, Kenova, and South Point, Ohio area, which will reduce the likelihood of outages.

It is being called the South Point-West Huntington Transmission Line Rebuild Project.

They are planning to upgrade the electric transmission system which will involve rebuilding around 6.5 miles of electric transmission line in or near the existing right-of-way, according to a press release.

Photo Courtesy: Appalachian Power

“The South Point-West Huntington transmission line dates back to 1926,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “Upgrading the line with modern equipment strengthens the transmission system and reduces the likelihood of outages in the area.”

Landowners in the project area are invited to a virtual open house to learn more about the project. They say that landowners will receive a packet in the mail that will include additional information and a card that can be sent in for feedback on the project by Feb. 18. More information on the project can be found by clicking here.

They say they are expecting construction to begin in spring 2023 and end in spring 2024.

