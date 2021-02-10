Appalachian Power prepares for possible power outages

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Winter weather can always pose dangerous conditions. But with half an inch of ice expected in some areas tomorrow, this can cause a slippery situation.

“What ice can do is build upon tree limbs, weighs them down, and causes them to fall on power lines. If it’s thick enough, it can cause power lines themselves to fall down,” said Phil Moye with Appalachian Power.

Which can lead to widespread power outages. So in preparation for the ice storm, Appalachian Power has brought nearly 200 workers from West Virginia, Ohio, and Indiana to the Tri-State area to be prepared for expected power outages.

“The people who have come to help from out of state are here and are ready to go. Their purpose of being here is to help if we have storm damage,” said Moye.

Ice has the ability to bring down power lines which could cause blackouts, block roadways, and cause traffic jams in dangerous conditions.

So you should always be prepared at home.

“You know…water, food, batteries, light, and alternative sources of heat,” said Moye.