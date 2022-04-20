CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have submitted a request for a $297 million upward adjustment rate in its Expanded Net Energy Cost rate, affecting customers’ electric bills.

The company says it submitted the ENEC filing to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia yesterday, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. According to Appalachian Power, the ENEC reimburses the company dollar-for-dollar for coal and natural gas used to fuel the power plants and for purchased power.

As an example, the current monthly bill for a residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours is $155.66, according to the company. Appalachian Power officials say if the filing is approved, it would add $18.41 to that amount beginning Sept. 1, 2022. This would bring that cost to $174.07, which according to the Kanawha County Commission, would be an increase of approximately 12%.

“This comes on the heels of a request for an increase to rates filed in March of 2022. Our citizens cannot afford any additional rate increases by the public utility companies. I am initially calling for a moratorium on these back-to-back rate hikes. I am also calling upon the West Virginia Legislature to exert oversight on public utilities and stop this ridiculous, continuous attack on the people of West Virginia,” said Commission President Kent Carper.

Appalachian power says it regularly files ENEC adjustments to make sure that the amount included in rates “accurately reflects past and ongoing expenditures.” Company officials for the reason behind this new filing is the rising costs of energy and fuel in recent months.

“With the steep and rapid rise in energy and fuel costs over the past several months, the ENEC revenues we collect from customers have been and are projected to be significantly less than the cost of the energy provided to customers. The longer that goes on the greater the deficit grows, and that’s what necessitates this request. It is difficult to make this filing, especially when inflationary pressures are burdening families on so many front. However, if the unrecovered ENEC amount continues to grow it will become even more difficult to deal with in the future.” Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO

The Kanawha County Commission, however, has released a statement calling the increases a “record high and unprecedented rate hike request” and saying that Appalachian Power’s rate increases “need to end.”

“This is a 12% rate increase request. These increases need to end. The people of West Virginia cannot continue to pay these outrageous costs for their public utilities. We must stop Appalachian Power from being able to request increases year after year, and this time two increases in one year,” Commissioner Lance Wheeler said.

“This state has been hit hard with rate increases from the power company and the water company, and it must stop. The customers are paying for corporate pay raises and not for better service. I am opposed to any additional rate increases by our public utilities and especially a second request this year by Appalachian Power,” said Commissioner Ben Salango.