ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Representatives from 13 states met in Ashland, Kentucky, to discuss the problems facing the Appalachian region today and talk about solutions to those problems.

The representatives spent the day at the Appalachian Regional Commission Annual Convention in breakout sessions discussing modern issues facing the region such as broadband expansion and disaster preparedness.

Convention members say this kind of event is important for tackling common issues throughout the region.

“Across our Appalachian Region, we have a lot of the same problems. Sharing that information is very important,” said Jasper Ball, wastewater coordinator for the 5-Pole area development district.

“It’s to help communities. Move your people forward,” said Perry County, Kentucky, Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

The convention also serves as a chance for hundreds of people from around the region to experience Ashland and see what the city is all about.