Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair visits West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia receives money from federal and regional organizations and frequently those organizations want to see first hand how the funds are being spent.

That happened this week in Charleston, West Virginia. Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair Tim Thomas spent Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in West Virginia alongside Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R-West Virginia). The pair toured the state to see the progress of some recent investments.

While celebrating the success so far they also set their eyes on some key goals for the future including improved broadband access.

“That is the key to economic growth,” Thomas said. “If you do not have connectivity you are not a player.”

Thomas said ARC will also be working alongside state leaders to find new solutions in substance abuse and focusing on continued work on Corridor H. He said he is optimistic that Congress will reauthorize the Appalachian Regional Commission.