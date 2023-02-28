PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Applications are now open to participate in the 46th Annual Hillbilly Days parade are now open.

The annual parade is set for Saturday, April 22, 2023, and organizers say they have created an online application form to make applying easier for those who wish to participate in the event.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The application can be found on the Hillbilly Days website under the “Parade Route” tab.

“The Hillbilly Days Parade is a time-honored tradition. We are pleased to make the application process easier for participants by transitioning to an online form,” Pikeville Director of Tourism Paul Bowles said. “In the past, applicants could only apply in person, at a specific location and during certain hours. By moving the process online, participants have the ability to apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and from anywhere they can access the internet.”

Organizers say anyone who wishes to participate should also review the city’s parade ordinance online.

Hillbilly Days began in 1977, and has grown into an event that draws thousands of people each year to Pikeville. The festival also serves as a fundraising event to benefit the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, according to organizers.