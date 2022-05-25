CABELL COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Many gun owners and sellers say they are concerned about the possibility of more gun restrictions being put into place.

“The gun doesn’t do it,” said Rick Sperry, the owner of Rick’s Gun Shop in Kenova. “It’s a person or someone picks that up and does something bad with it,”

This comes as the nation continues to grieve after Tuesday’s tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

Now, the question many Americans are asking is what can be done to prevent this from happening again?

“If you have all those gun restrictions, then all the bad guys will have the guns and then we are all in trouble,” said gun owner, Robin Nichols.

Some residents say the way to stop this violence is to push for more gun restrictions and make them less accessible. However many gun owners say they disagree.

“It’s not going to solve anything making firearms limited,” said Sperry. “There should be more restrictions on people and their mental capacities to function in society. The issue is in behavior”

Many who own firearms say instead of attacking gun rights, the nation should look to who operates the gun and focus their efforts on mental health.

“Instead of going after the guns, more people need to be active in supporting people with mental health issues,” said Nichols. “What to look for, what to say if you see something in your circle, or in your family. Because it doesn’t matter if it’s a gun, or a car like we saw last week, or a baseball bat. If they want to wreak havoc they are going to grab whatever they can and do it.”

While some say they feel unsafe in the presence of a gun, others say they rely on their firearms for security for themselves and their family.

“It just makes me feel so much safer in my day-to-day life knowing that if something does arise, I can protect myself and my daughter,” said Nichols.

Sperry says owning a gun is a responsibility that shouldn’t be taken lightly and that it all comes down to gun safety. He says everyone who owns a gun or plans to get one, should take a gun safety course.