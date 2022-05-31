CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As students in the Mountain State are walking across the stage and getting their high school diplomas, one thing is weighing on many of their minds. “Will I stay in West Virginia?”

“I think it took forever and I’m really glad it finally got to this point,” said Hurricane High School graduate Allison Pauley, about graduation day.

Pauley is enlisted in the Navy and will be leaving the area right after graduation. Her friend, Hannah Holstein, is headed to college in the state. After that, she plans to teach school in West Virginia.

“It is just where I feel safe. My family is here, everybody I know is here and I’m excited,” Holstein said.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission tracked 2014-2015 graduates by the highest degree level earned in the Mountain State.

After five years, they found that 46% of those with only a high school diploma were working in West Virginia, and 41% of those with a bachelor’s degree stayed.

Students say the decision sometimes comes down to where they can find work.

“I feel like it is probably more difficult to find a job here than in bigger cities where there are more opportunities getting out of college,” said graduate Kaylee Dawson.

Students like Hannah Holstein say more could be done to help her and her classmates stay close to home.

“Someone needs to come in and make a change and really make a growth in the economy,” she said.