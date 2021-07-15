Are you an art lover? Festival showcases ‘out of the ordinary’ art

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Shawnee State University is showcasing some of the more unique artforms this weekend. The area’s first-ever Fringe Festival gives visitors an interactive look inside the artwork.

If you’re looking for something unique or maybe out of the ordinary, you might be interested in visiting this festival. SSU art committee member Summer Logan says the whole point of this weekend’s festival is to showcase those artforms you might not see on a regular basis.

We wanted to find a way to make of, by, and for the people of Portsmouth. Summer Logan, art committee member

Are you drawn to artwork that's "out of the ordinary?"

All those featured in this weekend’s art festival are local including musicians, thespians, dancers, filmmakers, and other artists.

One of the featured galleries is showcasing local artist, Charlie Haskins, who uses inspiration from his son to create his “Seriously Whimsical” paintings.



Artwork by Charlie Haskins hangs in the gallery in the Vern Riffe Center. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

There are also other ways to experience these artforms firsthand with live practices on-stage and outside on the campus. Music director T.R. Beery says this is definitely a new experience for people in the community.

When I was younger, I didn’t even know that things like this existed. When I thought of arts I thought about the things you read about in textbooks. T.R. Berry, music director

This art festival brings out a whole new experience and after dealing with a global pandemic, it’s what many have been waiting for. For more information on this event, click here.

