Are you in the market for a house? Act fast because inventory is limited

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Throughout the pandemic, the housing market has reached record levels of success. But that’s left many communities with a low inventory of homes.

“One house was on the market for 24 to 48 hours…and it had 4 or 5 offers,” said Duke Jordan, a commercial real estate agent.

The housing market boom continues to make an appearance in Charleston and across the Tri-state, even after the busy summer selling season.

Are YOU in the market for a new home⁉️ Coming up on @WOWK13News tonight we have the details on the low inventory realtors are seeing in Charleston🏠 pic.twitter.com/d4o7iuIt9U — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) October 13, 2021

“Inventory of fair priced homes, they’re off the market. They will last maybe a week. Once again… if you price your home right,” said Jordan.

Certain priced houses in Charleston, which generally would be on the market for six months, are now being sold in less than three. We spoke with one home buyer who was able to snag one of these hard to come by properties.

“I knew I already liked this area. Just some land where nobody knows I’m there, and I can just breath that fresh mountain air and get out of New York City,” said D.C., a new home buyer.

Which he was lucky to get. Last month in September, only 1,400 properties were actively listed in the greater Charleston area when just one year ago there were 2,700.

But it’s not just buying and selling homes where we’re seeing these trends. It’s also when renting out apartments like these here behind me and leasing our corporate spaces.

“They save a lot on the west side, the general G-E spot on Macorkle Ave, so the person that bought that, they are going to move a business into those,” said Jordan.

One thing is for sure, the people and business are welcomed here in Charleston.

“I don’t want to be stacked up in an apartment high rise riding the subway under the ground with just the rats. No. I’m out of the rat race. I’m in the country and the hills,” said D.C.

