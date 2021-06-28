Are you ready for live concerts? Summer Jam ‘brings the heat’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In 2020, live concerts were almost non-existent. The ones that were, were strictly virtual.

Fortunately, with fewer COVID-19 restrictions, live concerts are back and better than ever! In Ritter Park in Huntington, West Virginia, the West Virginia Citizen Action Group and the West Virginia New Jobs Coalition hosted their “Summer Jam” event featuring local bands artisans, and so much more.



Bands and solo artists perform live in Ritter Park on Monday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball

There was quite a turnout of people who came out to enjoy the summer heat and some great music. While this was mostly a fun event for the community, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department is still encouraging those who haven’t already been vaccinated to get their shot.

Now that people are getting vaccinated, we can get together, we can enjoy live music and we can enjoy food. Get out into the park bring our kids and have some fun. Gary Zuckett, WV Citizen Action executive director

Ryan Frankenberry says their main goal for this event was to meet with people in person and share their message on achieving liveable-wage jobs in the mountain state.

District 9 SEIU organizing director Sherri McKinney says they are glad to see some sense of normalcy come back to the community.

We’re getting towards the end of this pandemic and so what better way than to have people come out with their families to have some food and play games Sherri McKinney, District 9 SEIU organizing director

The event was from 5 to 8 p.m. and was free to the public and for many, this was a sign things are starting to get back to normal.

