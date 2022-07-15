HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Fairfield East Community Center has been used for many things through the years, including a place for recovery and somewhere the community could gather for fellowship.

However, since June of this year, it’s sat empty and in need of repairs. Now, the city of Huntington is looking to change that.

A special meeting inviting community leaders, including city council members, ministers, and other local representatives, was held to discuss its future.

Multiple ideas were shared in the meeting, giving these area leaders a better idea of how this building can be developed. One of the main goals is to keep it resource-centered.

“We’re looking at what kind of groups, what kind of funding, what kind of people. So we want to make this a collective effort to get people in the community energized about the building and coming down and using it,” says Huntington Community Development Specialist Ben Newhouse.

Huntington native Byron Holmes traveled from Indianapolis, Indiana to attend the meeting and spoke on promoting area youth by offering educational and recreational programs.

He says the main point is to give the community a space that will benefit everyone but it’ll take more than one person to make that a reality.

“The easy route is to say ‘let’s just close it and let’s just do something else with it, to sell it or whatever the case may be. But to understand and know that there needs to be a reinvestment into the community… Just having all those different perspectives is very valuable to pushing the agenda forward,” Holmes said Thursday evening.

City officials are echoing this same message. District 5 Council Member Teresa Johnson says it’s going to take a group effort to bring the center back to its former glory.

The city is still looking for funding to make repairs and fully renovate the building. Newhouse says this is only the first of many meetings.