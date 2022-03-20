HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — An argument in a bar allegedly led to a shooting in an alley between 3rd and 4th Avenue in Huntington on Mar. 20, 2022.

The Huntington Police Department says they responded to the 1500 block of 4th Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. from reports of gunshots in the area.

A 39-year-old man was found who had been shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital. A 36-year-old woman went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her ankle. Police say their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is being urged to call the Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the HPD Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-4444.