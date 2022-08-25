JACKSON, OH (WOWK) – An Arizona man is facing charges after flying to Jackson County, Ohio to meet with a teenager.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kameron E. Tolbert of Peoria, Arizona has been charged with Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a third-degree felony, in regard to an alleged online relationship with a teenager.

Deputies say the incident happened on Aug. 22, 2022 when the family found the suspect in their Jackson-area home. He allegedly fled the scene by breaking through a bedroom window. Deputies said Tolbert was “suspected to have had a sexual encounter” with a juvenile living in the home.

Authorities say they were able to identify the vehicle Tolbert drove and on Aug. 23, notified staff at a high school that they were searching for the suspect. Shortly after, staff reported seeing the vehicle in the school’s parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office. Tolbert was then detained by a school resource officer.

According to the sheriff’s office, when he was questioned, Tolbert allegedly admitted to meeting the juvenile online approximately six months ago and communicating with them through social media platforms. He also allegedly admitted to flying to the Columbus Airport early on Aug. 20 to meet the teen in person in Jackson. The sheriff’s office says Tolbert also admitted to having sexual intercourse with the teenager.

“We appreciate the vigilance of the Jackson High School in their assistance in apprehending the suspect,” Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier said. “An online relationship can turn into a dangerous personal meeting. I encourage parents to monitor their child’s online activity and warn them of the dangers of online predators.”

The JCSO says Tolbert was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility and more charges could be added pending the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office’s review of the case.

Tolbert is scheduled to be in the Jackson County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29.