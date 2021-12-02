Arizona man cited for bringing loaded gun to TSA checkpoint

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Transportation Security Administration says its officers stopped a passenger from carrying a loaded gun onto a flight at Yeager Airport.

TSA officials say the incident happened this morning, Thursday, Dec. 2, when officers found an Arizona man who had a 9mm handgun that was loaded with 12 bullets. Officers then notified police who responded to the checkpoint and cited the man.

“Passengers are allowed to travel with their firearms and ammunition as long as they follow the proper procedures,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Travelers should never bring a gun—loaded or unloaded—to a security checkpoint because they are not permitted to be carried into the cabin of a plane.”

The man also faces a federal civil penalty for bringing a gun to the airport’s security checkpoint, officials say. The TSA says civil penalties can for bringing a handgun to an airport security checkpoint can reach thousands of dollars depending on the circumstances. This also applies for concealed carry permits because those permits still do not allow an individual to carry the firearm onto an airplain.

The TSA has a complete list of civil penalties listed online, as well as details on how to properly travel with a firearm.