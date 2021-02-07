Armco Park mountain bike trail plan unveiled

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Armco Park in Boyd County is filled with many outdoor activities, including disc golf, playground equipment, and hiking trails, but even with all these activities, the county is looking to expand.

Boyd County grants project manager Kenny Messer was contacted about building onto the historic iron ore trail and putting in a new mountain biking trail.

In response to this, Messer brought in a small group of local mountain bikers to discuss the project and how they should move forward.

This is the team and we reached out to all our fellow mountain bike riders, they’re on board and we’re going to get this done. Kenny Messer, Boyd County Grants Project Manager



The mountain biking trail will be a new expansion on the Historic Iron Ore Trail. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The plan is to utilize unused property inside the park in an effort to bring in more out-of-state visitors. Local mountain biker Jay Whitlatch says this will hopefully bring more tourism to the area.

For economic development and, hey, stay in our hotels, use our restaurants. It’s going to be a driver and then get people out into the green space too. Jay Whitlatch, Local mountain biker

The trail would not only be used for exercise but also competitive mountain biking events. Long-time mountain bike rider Josh Qualls says this is a “great opportunity to grow the sport.”

The city of Ashland has also joined in offering their support. City manager Mike Graese says the park’s space should be used for more projects like this one.

We’ve got a great canvas here and just really looking forward to the possibilities where we can work together and provide opportunities for our citizens. Mike Graese, Ashland City Manager

Once the trail is complete it will be the first of it’s kind in the area.

